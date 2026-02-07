George Mason beats Saint Joseph’s (PA) 60-52

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jahari Long had 20 points in George Mason’s 60-52 win against Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Saturday.…

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jahari Long had 20 points in George Mason’s 60-52 win against Saint Joseph’s (PA) on Saturday.

Long shot 7 for 14 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Patriots (21-3, 9-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Riley Allenspach scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Dola Adebayo finished 3 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Jaiden Glover led the way for the Hawks (15-9, 7-4) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Saint Joe’s got 13 points and four assists from Derek Simpson, and Austin Williford had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.

George Mason was tied with Saint Joseph’s at the half, 29-29, with Long (nine points) its high scorer before the break. George Mason pulled off the victory after a 13-3 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 50-46 with 8:06 left in the half. Long scored 11 second-half points.

