Gavin Doty scores 21 in Siena’s 72-63 win against Saint Peter’s

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gavin Doty had 21 points in Siena’s 72-63 victory over Saint Peter’s on Sunday.

Doty added seven rebounds for the Saints (19-10, 12-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Antonio Chandler added 16 points while going 6 of 9 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had 10 rebounds. Riley Mulvey shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Bryce Eaton led the Peacocks (15-11, 12-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six assists and four steals. Lucas Scroggins added 11 points and eight rebounds for Saint Peter’s. Eric Morgan Jr. finished with 10 points and two steals.

