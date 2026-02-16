Garland and San Jose State host Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-8, 9-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-19, 1-13 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Nevada Wolf Pack (17-8, 9-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-19, 1-13 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Nevada after Colby Garland scored 23 points in San Jose State’s 94-79 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Spartans have gone 5-8 at home. San Jose State is 4-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolf Pack are 9-5 in MWC play. Nevada scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

San Jose State averages 70.2 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 71.2 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 76.2 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 77.4 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garland is shooting 48.5% and averaging 18.8 points for the Spartans. Pasha Goodarzi is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Tayshawn Comer is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 23.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.