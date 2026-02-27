Gardner-Webb faces South Carolina Upstate on 16-game road skid

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-27, 1-14 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-18, 4-11 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-27, 1-14 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (12-18, 4-11 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits South Carolina Upstate looking to end its 16-game road losing streak.

The Spartans have gone 9-5 in home games. South Carolina Upstate has a 7-11 record against teams over .500.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-14 in conference matchups. Gardner-Webb has a 2-21 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

South Carolina Upstate averages 74.7 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 86.8 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Gardner-Webb won 67-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Jacob Hogarth led Gardner-Webb with 17 points, and Karmani Gregory led South Carolina Upstate with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is averaging 15.6 points for the Spartans. Carmelo Adkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Hogarth is averaging 11.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jacob Hudson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 25.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

