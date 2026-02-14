Garcia scores 21, McNeese defeats East Texas A&M 97-54

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jovohn Garcia had 21 points in McNeese’s 97-54 win against East Texas A&M on Saturday. Garcia…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jovohn Garcia had 21 points in McNeese’s 97-54 win against East Texas A&M on Saturday.

Garcia shot 8 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Cowboys (21-5, 14-3 Southland Conference). DJ Richards scored 15 points while going 5 of 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range). Garwey Dual had 14 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range).

Ronnie Harrison Jr. finished with 19 points for the Lions (10-17, 5-12). Noah Pagotto added 12 points and seven rebounds for East Texas A&M. Damian Garcia also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

