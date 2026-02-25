Gallatin leads Eastern Washington against Northern Colorado after 25-point outing

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-15, 6-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (20-8, 11-4 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (13-15, 6-9 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (20-8, 11-4 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Northern Colorado after Ella Gallatin scored 25 points in Eastern Washington’s 87-78 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears have gone 10-4 at home. Northern Colorado is the leader in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Eagles are 6-9 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington has a 5-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Colorado scores 70.2 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 68.6 Eastern Washington gives up. Eastern Washington has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 39.7% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Colorado won 71-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Tatum West led Northern Colorado with 16 points, and Elyn Bowers led Eastern Washington with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is scoring 13.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 12.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the past 10 games.

Gallatin is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Bowers is averaging 16.3 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.