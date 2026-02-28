Futrell’s 21 help Lindenwood defeat Western Illinois 91-69

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 21 points as Lindenwood beat Western Illinois 91-69 on Saturday. Futrell added six…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 21 points as Lindenwood beat Western Illinois 91-69 on Saturday.

Futrell added six rebounds for the Lions (17-14, 11-9 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds and three steals. Clayton Jackson had 13 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

Danny Stephens led the Leathernecks (5-26, 1-19) with 18 points. Western Illinois also got 15 points from Antwaun Massey. Francis Okwuosah finished with 10 points.

