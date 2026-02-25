Furman wins 72-51 against Citadel

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Bowser had 14 points in Furman’s 72-51 victory over Citadel on Wednesday. Bowser shot 4…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Cooper Bowser had 14 points in Furman’s 72-51 victory over Citadel on Wednesday.

Bowser shot 4 of 6 from the field and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (19-11, 10-7 Southern Conference). Charles Johnston scored 13 points while shooting 5-for-10 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, to go with 13 rebounds. Tom House finished with 11 points.

Braxton Williams led the way for the Bulldogs (9-21, 6-11) with 25 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

