Furman hosts East Tennessee State following Taylor’s 28-point performance

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-8, 11-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-10, 8-6 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (19-8, 11-3 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-10, 8-6 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Furman after Brian Taylor II scored 28 points in East Tennessee State’s 82-72 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Paladins are 10-4 on their home court. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 35.1 boards. Charles Johnston leads the Paladins with 9.3 rebounds.

The Buccaneers are 11-3 against conference opponents. East Tennessee State ranks fourth in the SoCon with 14.7 assists per game led by Allen Strothers averaging 3.4.

Furman’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game East Tennessee State allows. East Tennessee State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Furman allows.

The Paladins and Buccaneers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 17.7 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Paladins. Johnston is averaging 9.2 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cam Morris III is averaging 14.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Blake Barkley is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Buccaneers: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.