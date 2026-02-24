Furman hosts Citadel following Williams’ 26-point performance

Citadel Bulldogs (9-20, 6-10 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-11, 9-7 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Citadel Bulldogs (9-20, 6-10 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (18-11, 9-7 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces Furman after Braxton Williams scored 26 points in Citadel’s 93-72 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins have gone 10-5 at home. Furman leads the SoCon in rebounding, averaging 35.0 boards. Charles Johnston leads the Paladins with 9.2 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-10 against SoCon opponents. Citadel gives up 76.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Furman is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.3% Citadel allows to opponents. Citadel has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Citadel won 77-75 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Sola Adebisi led Citadel with 22 points, and Alex Wilkins led Furman with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkins is averaging 17.7 points and five assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.9 points. Christian Moore is shooting 42.5% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

