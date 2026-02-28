Fudd leads No. 1 UConn against St. John’s after 24-point showing

UConn Huskies (30-0, 19-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (21-9, 11-8 Big East) New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m.…

UConn Huskies (30-0, 19-0 Big East) at St. John’s Red Storm (21-9, 11-8 Big East)

New York; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn visits St. John’s after Azzi Fudd scored 24 points in UConn’s 84-52 victory against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Red Storm have gone 11-3 in home games. St. John’s is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.9 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 19-0 in Big East play. UConn leads the Big East scoring 88.6 points per game while shooting 52.3%.

St. John’s averages 63.3 points, 12.5 more per game than the 50.8 UConn allows. UConn averages 28.2 more points per game (88.6) than St. John’s gives up (60.4).

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big East play. UConn won the last matchup 88-43 on Jan. 8. Sarah Strong scored 24 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooke Moore is averaging 12.2 points for the Red Storm. Janeya Grant is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Strong is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Fudd is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 62.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 86.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 15.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

