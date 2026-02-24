Fricks puts up 28, Marshall defeats Old Dominion 97-88

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks scored 28 points as Marshall beat Old Dominion 97-88 on Tuesday night. Landen Joseph…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks scored 28 points as Marshall beat Old Dominion 97-88 on Tuesday night.

Landen Joseph and Noah Otshudi each added 18 points for the Thundering Herd (19-11, 11-6 Sun Belt Conference).

Ketron Shaw led the way for the Monarchs (10-20, 6-11) with 26 points and seven rebounds. Old Dominion also got 24 points, four assists and two steals from Jordan Battle. Caelum Swanton-Rodger also had 17 points and two blocks.

