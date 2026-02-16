Fresno State visits Wyoming following Dennis’ 21-point game

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-12, 4-10 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (13-12, 4-10 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts Fresno State after Damarion Dennis scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 79-68 loss to the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys have gone 11-4 in home games. Wyoming is 6-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-8 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Wyoming is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 73.7 points per game, 0.5 more than the 73.2 Wyoming gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leland Walker is averaging 14.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Cowboys. Khaden Bennett is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jake Heidbreder is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.5 points. DeShawn Gory is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 67.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

