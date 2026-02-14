Fresno State secures 93-63 win over Air Force

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Led by 18 points each from Wilson Jacques and DeShawn Gory, Fresno State defeated Air Force…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Led by 18 points each from Wilson Jacques and DeShawn Gory, Fresno State defeated Air Force 93-63 on Saturday.

Jacques added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-13, 6-8 Mountain West Conference). Gory shot 8 for 16, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added three steals. Bastien Rieber shot 4 for 5, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Lucas Hobin finished with 26 points for the Falcons (3-22, 0-14). Air Force also got 13 points from Riley Dering. Kam Sanders had 10 points and 11 assists. The loss is the 18th straight for the Falcons.

The score was 45-33 at halftime, with Jacques racking up 10 points. Fresno State extended its lead to 77-50 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Jacques scored a team-high eight points in the second half as the Bulldogs closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.