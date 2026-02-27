Fresno State hosts Boise State following Andrews’ 20-point showing

Boise State Broncos (17-11, 9-8 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (17-11, 9-8 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (12-16, 6-11 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Fresno State after Dylan Andrews scored 20 points in Boise State’s 72-62 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-7 in home games. Fresno State scores 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Broncos are 9-8 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks fourth in the MWC with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Drew Fielder averaging 5.6.

Fresno State’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is scoring 17.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. DeShawn Gory is averaging 18.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Fielder is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrews is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

