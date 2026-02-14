Freeman scores 18, Kingz hits game-winner as Syracuse edges SMU 79-78

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 18 points, Nate Kingz had 13 and the game‑winning layup with two seconds…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 18 points, Nate Kingz had 13 and the game‑winning layup with two seconds remaining, and Syracuse edged SMU 79–78 on Saturday.

Syracuse (15–11, 6–7 ACC) trailed 61-49 with just over 12 minutes left and spent most of the second half playing from behind. Kingz capped the comeback by driving the lane and finishing through traffic after Syracuse secured a defensive rebound and called a timeout with 13 seconds left.

Tyler Betsey’s 3-pointer with 3:50 remaining pulled Syracuse within 76-75, and Naithan George added a layup on the next possession. SMU (17–8, 6–6) missed two free throws and four straight field goals in the final 90 seconds, leaving the door open for Syracuse’s final possession.

Freeman blocked four shots for the Orange, while George added 16 points and six assists. Betsey and Kiyan Anthony each finished with 13 off the bench, with Anthony hitting three second‑half 3-pointers. Syracuse shot 45% from the field and made 11 3s.

Jaden Toombs led SMU with 19 points and five rebounds off the bench, and Corey Washington added 13 points and nine boards. Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 12, and Boopie Miller had 11, as the two combined for five made 3-pointers. The Mustangs went 13 of 17 at the line but had two crucial misses in the closing minute.

SMU hosts No. 24 Louisville on Tuesday.

Syracuse faces No. 4 Duke on Thursday.

