Foxwell, Portland Pilots take on the San Diego Toreros

Portland Pilots (12-14, 5-8 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-16, 4-9 WCC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits San Diego in WCC action Wednesday.

The Toreros are 8-6 in home games. San Diego gives up 78.6 points and has been outscored by 3.0 points per game.

The Pilots are 5-8 in conference matchups. Portland is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

San Diego averages 75.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 78.9 Portland gives up. Portland averages 76.0 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 78.6 San Diego gives up to opponents.

The Toreros and Pilots match up Wednesday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Toneari Lane is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 10.5 points. Ty-Laur Johnson is averaging 13 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Joel Foxwell is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Cameron Williams is averaging 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 79.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Pilots: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

