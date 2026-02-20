Foxwell leads Portland against Seattle U after 35-point game

Portland Pilots (12-16, 5-10 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-12, 5-10 WCC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Portland Pilots (12-16, 5-10 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (16-12, 5-10 WCC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Seattle U after Joel Foxwell scored 35 points in Portland’s 95-87 loss to the Pepperdine Waves.

The Redhawks are 12-4 on their home court. Seattle U is 3-5 in one-possession games.

The Pilots have gone 5-10 against WCC opponents. Portland ranks seventh in the WCC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Foxwell averaging 3.4.

Seattle U’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Portland gives up. Portland has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in WCC play. Portland won the last matchup 54-53 on Feb. 8. James O’Donnell scored 13 points to help lead the Pilots to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Maldonado is averaging 14.2 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Foxwell is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 64.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Pilots: 4-6, averaging 69.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.