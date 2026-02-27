Fordham faces Saint Bonaventure on 3-game skid

Fordham Rams (10-18, 2-15 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-14, 6-11 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fordham Rams (10-18, 2-15 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (15-14, 6-11 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham looks to break its three-game slide with a win over Saint Bonaventure.

The Bonnies are 7-5 on their home court. Saint Bonaventure ranks seventh in the A-10 in team defense, giving up 61.0 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Rams are 2-15 in conference matchups. Fordham is the top team in the A-10 scoring 12.5 fast break points per game.

Saint Bonaventure scores 61.7 points per game, 2.0 fewer points than the 63.7 Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Saint Bonaventure allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Fordham won the last meeting 66-53 on Jan. 18. Emma Wilson-Saltos scored 16 points to help lead the Rams to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laycee Drake averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 15.0 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 12.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Alexis Black is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rams. Lakresha Edwards is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Rams: 1-9, averaging 50.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.