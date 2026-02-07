Florida State faces Miami (FL), aims to stop 3-game skid

Miami Hurricanes (12-11, 4-8 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 2-9 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (12-11, 4-8 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (7-16, 2-9 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State looks to break its three-game slide when the Seminoles play Miami (FL).

The Seminoles have gone 4-9 at home. Florida State is seventh in the ACC in rebounding with 36.7 rebounds. Pania Davis leads the Seminoles with 6.5 boards.

The Hurricanes are 4-8 in conference play. Miami (FL) has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Florida State gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sole Williams is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.1 points for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gal Raviv is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hurricanes. Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 37.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

