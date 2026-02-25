Florida Atlantic plays Temple, looks to stop home skid

Temple Owls (15-12, 7-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 7-8 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Temple Owls (15-12, 7-7 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (15-13, 7-8 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays Temple looking to break its three-game home losing streak.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 9-4 in home games. Florida Atlantic scores 80.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Temple Owls are 7-7 in conference matchups. Temple is third in the AAC giving up 70.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

Florida Atlantic averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Florida Atlantic have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Florida Atlantic won 79-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Josiah Parker led Florida Atlantic with 22 points, and Aiden Tobiason led Temple with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Vanterpool is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Parker is averaging 16.2 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 54.5% over the past 10 games.

Gavin Griffiths averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Temple Owls, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Derrian Ford is shooting 41.3% and averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Florida Atlantic Owls: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Temple Owls: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.