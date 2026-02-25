Fitzpatrick leads New Haven against Wagner after 22-point outing

New Haven Chargers (13-16, 8-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-16, 6-10 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

New Haven Chargers (13-16, 8-8 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (11-16, 6-10 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven faces Wagner after Jabri Fitzpatrick scored 22 points in New Haven’s 73-67 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Seahawks have gone 6-5 in home games. Wagner has a 3-10 record against teams over .500.

The Chargers are 8-8 in NEC play. New Haven has an 8-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Wagner is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 44.9% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Wagner allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. New Haven won the last matchup 80-74 on Jan. 17. Najimi George scored 21 points to help lead the Chargers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Binael Basil is averaging 8.8 points and six rebounds for the Seahawks. Eduardo Placer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fitzpatrick is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 11.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Chargers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

