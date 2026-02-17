Fielder leads Boise State against Utah State after 27-point game

Boise State Broncos (15-10, 7-7 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (22-3, 12-2 MWC) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boise State Broncos (15-10, 7-7 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (22-3, 12-2 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State faces Utah State after Drew Fielder scored 27 points in Boise State’s 86-83 overtime loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Aggies are 11-1 in home games. Utah State has a 17-3 record against teams over .500.

The Broncos are 7-7 in MWC play. Boise State averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 7-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Utah State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State scores 10.2 more points per game (79.3) than Utah State gives up (69.1).

The Aggies and Broncos meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Collins Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Mason Falslev is averaging 16.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games.

Fielder is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Dylan Andrews is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 8-2, averaging 81.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.