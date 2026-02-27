Fernandez leads Delaware against Kennesaw State after 30-point game

Delaware visits Kennesaw State after Justyn Fernandez scored 30 points in Delaware's 80-70 overtime loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-19, 5-12 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (17-11, 9-8 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Kennesaw State after Justyn Fernandez scored 30 points in Delaware’s 80-70 overtime loss to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls have gone 12-3 at home. Kennesaw State is third in the CUSA with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Frankquon Sherman averaging 4.8.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 5-12 in CUSA play. Delaware is seventh in the CUSA allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Kennesaw State averages 84.0 points, 11.1 more per game than the 72.9 Delaware allows. Delaware has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Delaware won 67-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 4. Tyler Houser led Delaware with 19 points, and Simeon Cottle led Kennesaw State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Johnson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 12.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games.

Fernandez is shooting 45.5% and averaging 16.7 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Christian Bliss is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

