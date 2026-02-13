Fely leads Southern Utah against UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-14, 4-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-8, 8-4 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UT Arlington Mavericks (10-14, 4-8 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (15-8, 8-4 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah hosts UT Arlington after Brooklyn Fely scored 31 points in Southern Utah’s 85-70 win over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Thunderbirds have gone 9-1 in home games. Southern Utah leads the WAC in rebounding, averaging 37.8 boards. Ava Uhrich leads the Thunderbirds with 9.8 rebounds.

The Mavericks are 4-8 in WAC play. UT Arlington ranks fifth in the WAC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Kira Reynolds averaging 6.0.

Southern Utah makes 41.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). UT Arlington averages 60.6 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 67.2 Southern Utah gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devyn Kiernan is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 7.2 points. Fely is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kali Haizlip is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 6.3 points. Reynolds is averaging 13.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

