Faulkner posts 22 points, double-double as Samford knocks off VMI 80-61

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Faulkner scored 22 points and had a double-double as Samford beat VMI 80-61 on Thursday.

Faulkner added 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-13, 10-7 Southern Conference). Keaton Norris scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 10, including 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. Cade Norris shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Tan Yildizoglu led the way for the Keydets (6-24, 1-16) with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists. TJ Johnson added 11 points, six rebounds and two steals for VMI. Mario Tatum Jr. finished with 10 points and two steals. The Keydets extended their losing streak to 15 in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

