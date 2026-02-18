Faulkner leads Samford against Citadel after 24-point game

Samford Bulldogs (15-12, 8-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 6-8 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (15-12, 8-6 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (9-18, 6-8 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Citadel after Dylan Faulkner scored 24 points in Samford’s 82-72 overtime victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Citadel Bulldogs are 7-6 on their home court. Citadel has a 3-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Samford Bulldogs have gone 8-6 against SoCon opponents. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Faulkner averaging 8.3.

Citadel is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Samford allows to opponents. Samford’s 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Citadel has allowed to its opponents (47.8%).

The Citadel Bulldogs and Samford Bulldogs face off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braxton Williams is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Citadel Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 10.0 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Faulkner is averaging 17.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Samford Bulldogs. Jadin Booth is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Citadel Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Samford Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

