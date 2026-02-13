Fallah, Oklahoma State Cowboys to host Punch and the TCU Horned Frogs

TCU Horned Frogs (15-9, 5-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-8, 4-7 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (15-9, 5-6 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-8, 4-7 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays TCU in a matchup of Big 12 teams.

The Cowboys have gone 13-2 at home. Oklahoma State averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 5-6 in conference matchups. TCU ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 15.9 assists per game led by Brock Harding averaging 6.0.

Oklahoma State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than TCU has allowed to its opponents (44.0%). TCU averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Oklahoma State allows.

The Cowboys and Horned Frogs meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Roy is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Cowboys. Parsa Fallah is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

David Punch is scoring 14.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Horned Frogs. Xavier Edmonds is averaging 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

