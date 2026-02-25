Fairleigh Dickinson visits Le Moyne following Garang’s 20-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-18, 8-8 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (14-15, 9-7 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-18, 8-8 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (14-15, 9-7 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Le Moyne hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Deng Garang scored 20 points in Le Moyne’s 77-68 loss to the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Dolphins have gone 8-3 in home games. Le Moyne has an 8-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights are 8-8 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Le Moyne is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.3% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson has shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Le Moyne won 87-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 26. Trent Mosquera led Le Moyne with 18 points, and Taeshaud Jackson led Fairleigh Dickinson with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shilo Jackson is shooting 63.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dolphins. Mosquera is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Taeshaud Jackson is averaging 10.1 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

