Fairleigh Dickinson hosts LIU following Toure’s 22-point showing

Long Island Sharks (17-9, 13-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (25-4, 16-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Kadidia Toure scored 22 points in LIU’s 83-68 victory against the Chicago State Cougars.

The Knights have gone 13-1 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Sharks are 13-3 against conference opponents. LIU leads the NEC scoring 69.8 points per game while shooting 41.9%.

Fairleigh Dickinson makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than LIU has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). LIU scores 18.4 more points per game (69.8) than Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents (51.4).

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson won the last matchup 59-58 on Jan. 17. Kailee McDonald scored 16 points points to help lead the Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDonald averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Madlena Gerke is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

Solangelei Akridge is averaging 9.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Sharks. Toure is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 10-0, averaging 70.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.9 points per game.

Sharks: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

