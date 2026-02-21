Fairfield visits Quinnipiac after Sparks’ 21-point game

Fairfield Stags (17-11, 9-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-10, 11-6 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Fairfield Stags (17-11, 9-8 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (18-10, 11-6 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Quinnipiac after Braden Sparks scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 78-68 victory against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Bobcats have gone 10-4 at home. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Asim Jones averaging 3.9.

The Stags have gone 9-8 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield has a 6-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Quinnipiac scores 75.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 72.7 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Quinnipiac gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Quinnipiac won 72-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 1. Amarri Monroe led Quinnipiac with 23 points, and Declan Wucherpfennig led Fairfield with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Zimmerman averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Monroe is shooting 44.2% and averaging 17.2 points over the past 10 games.

Sparks is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.5 points for the Stags. Brandon Benjamin is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Stags: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

