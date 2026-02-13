Fairfield puts road win streak on the line against Quinnipiac

Fairfield Stags (21-4, 15-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-4, 16-0 MAAC) Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Fairfield Stags (21-4, 15-1 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (21-4, 16-0 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Quinnipiac looking to prolong its nine-game road winning streak.

The Bobcats are 8-3 on their home court. Quinnipiac scores 69.2 points and has outscored opponents by 17.4 points per game.

The Stags are 15-1 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 7-4 record against opponents over .500.

Quinnipiac makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Fairfield scores 26.0 more points per game (77.8) than Quinnipiac allows (51.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Grisdale averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Elia O’Donnell is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Meghan Andersen averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Kaety L’Amoreaux is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 70.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.7 points per game.

Stags: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points.

