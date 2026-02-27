Evansville hosts Valparaiso after Casey’s 21-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (17-13, 11-8 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (17-13, 11-8 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Valparaiso after AJ Casey scored 21 points in Evansville’s 98-64 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-9 at home. Evansville has a 5-18 record against teams over .500.

The Beacons are 11-8 in MVC play. Valparaiso has a 5-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Evansville averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.7 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Evansville has given up to its opponents (46.1%).

The teams play for the second time this season in MVC play. Valparaiso won the last meeting 70-63 on Feb. 7. Owen Dease scored 18 points to help lead the Beacons to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leif Moeller is averaging 10.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Purple Aces. Casey is averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

Dease is averaging 13 points for the Beacons. JT Pettigrew is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 23.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Beacons: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

