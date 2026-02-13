Ervin leads Furman against UNC Greensboro after 20-point performance

Furman Paladins (15-10, 7-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-12, 3-7 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Furman Paladins (15-10, 7-3 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (13-12, 3-7 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits UNC Greensboro after Alyssa Ervin scored 20 points in Furman’s 60-51 win against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans have gone 10-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Paladins are 7-3 in conference games. Furman is the SoCon leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Clare Coyle averaging 9.2.

UNC Greensboro scores 64.2 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 61.1 Furman gives up. Furman averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UNC Greensboro allows.

The Spartans and Paladins face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makiah Asidanya is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 10.6 points. Jeni Levine is shooting 36.1% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Coyle is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Paladins. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 61.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

