Emma-Nnopu leads Weber State against Idaho State after 28-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (18-9, 11-5 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-20, 3-13 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Idaho State after Antoniette Emma-Nnopu scored 28 points in Weber State’s 86-79 win against the Montana Lady Griz.

The Wildcats have gone 6-7 at home. Weber State allows 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

The Bengals are 11-5 in Big Sky play. Idaho State is the leader in the Big Sky allowing only 59.9 points per game while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

Weber State makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Idaho State has allowed to its opponents (36.8%). Idaho State has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Idaho State won 65-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Tasia Jordan led Idaho State with 19 points, and Emma-Nnopu led Weber State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emma-Nnopu is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lanae Billy is averaging 10.6 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Bengals. Kacey Spink is averaging 11.9 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Bengals: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

