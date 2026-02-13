Elon visits William & Mary, looks to end road slide

Elon Phoenix (13-13, 5-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (16-9, 7-6 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Elon Phoenix (13-13, 5-8 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (16-9, 7-6 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon will attempt to break its three-game road slide when the Phoenix take on William & Mary.

The Tribe have gone 9-1 at home. William & Mary is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Phoenix are 5-8 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks fourth in the CAA shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

William & Mary makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Elon has allowed to its opponents (45.0%). Elon has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of William & Mary have averaged.

The Tribe and Phoenix match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Lowe is averaging 9.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Tribe. Cade Haskins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chandler Cuthrell is averaging 20.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Bryson Cokley is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Phoenix: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.