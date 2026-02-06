Ellison leads East Texas A&M against Northwestern State after 23-point game

Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-10, 8-5 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (10-10, 6-7 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m.…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (11-10, 8-5 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (10-10, 6-7 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M hosts Northwestern State after Tiani Ellison scored 23 points in East Texas A&M’s 65-64 win over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks.

The Lions have gone 7-3 at home. East Texas A&M is second in the Southland with 15.7 assists per game led by Cora Horvath averaging 3.5.

The Lady Demons are 8-5 in conference games. Northwestern State has a 6-8 record against opponents over .500.

East Texas A&M is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.3% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State has shot at a 40.5% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of East Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horvath is averaging 9.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions. Ellison is averaging 17.6 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Vernell Atamah averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Demons, scoring 18.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Nya Valentine is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 63.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 60.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

