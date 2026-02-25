Ellington and Portland State host Montana State

Montana State Bobcats (20-6, 13-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-21, 2-13 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (20-6, 13-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (6-21, 2-13 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Montana State after Ciera Ellington scored 23 points in Portland State’s 87-78 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vikings are 5-8 in home games. Portland State is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 13-2 in conference matchups. Montana State averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 14.4 points per game.

Portland State’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Montana State allows. Montana State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 43.8% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big Sky play. Montana State won the last matchup 91-43 on Jan. 31. Taylee Chirrick scored 31 points to help lead the Bobcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyleigh Brown is scoring 17.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Vikings. Ellington is averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Chirrick is averaging 17.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.4 steals for the Bobcats. Isobel Bunyan is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 63.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 74.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 15.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.