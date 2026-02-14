Ellerbee puts up 18 in FGCU’s 78-76 win over Stetson

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 18 points in FGCU’s 78-76 win against Stetson on Saturday. Ellerbee shot…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 18 points in FGCU’s 78-76 win against Stetson on Saturday.

Ellerbee shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Eagles (12-15, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Michael Duax scored 15 points and added three steals. J.R. Konieczny shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Collin Kuhl finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Hatters (9-18, 5-9). Ethan Copeland added 19 points for Stetson. Finley Sheridan also had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

