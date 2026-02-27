Elisaldez leads Chattanooga against Mercer after 24-point showing

Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (16-12, 6-7 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (16-12, 6-7 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits Mercer after Caia Elisaldez scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 77-70 loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Bears have gone 8-4 at home. Mercer is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mocs are 10-3 against SoCon opponents. Chattanooga ranks fourth in the SoCon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 2.2.

Mercer’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Mercer gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Chattanooga won 72-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. Corbitt led Chattanooga with 22 points, and Micah O’Dell led Mercer with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abby Holtman is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.7 points. Nahawa Diarra Berthe is shooting 27.9% and averaging 9.9 points over the past 10 games.

Elisaldez is averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Mocs: 7-3, averaging 63.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.