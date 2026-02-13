Elisaldez and Chattanooga host East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-12, 5-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-6, 8-1 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-12, 5-4 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-6, 8-1 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga hosts East Tennessee State after Caia Elisaldez scored 24 points in Chattanooga’s 67-63 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Mocs are 9-2 on their home court. Chattanooga averages 64.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 5-4 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 9.2 assists per game led by Anala Nelson averaging 2.3.

Chattanooga makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). East Tennessee State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Chattanooga gives up.

The Mocs and Buccaneers face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianna Corbitt averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Elisaldez is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Nelson is shooting 33.8% and averaging 10.7 points for the Buccaneers. Carmen Richardson is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 64.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 57.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

