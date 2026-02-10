El Moutaouakkil and Jacksonville State host UTEP

UTEP Miners (9-15, 5-8 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-10, 8-4 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (9-15, 5-8 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-10, 8-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State takes on UTEP after Mostapha El Moutaouakkil scored 26 points in Jacksonville State’s 77-58 victory over the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 9-4 in home games. Jacksonville State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Miners are 5-8 in conference matchups. UTEP has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville State scores 73.1 points per game, 1.0 more point than the 72.1 UTEP allows. UTEP averages 70.1 points per game, 3.8 more than the 66.3 Jacksonville State gives up to opponents.

The Gamecocks and Miners face off Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Moutaouakkil is scoring 18.4 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 11.6 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games.

Kaseem Watson is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 12.5 points. Jamal West is shooting 50.9% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

