Ebonkoli scores 20 as NJIT knocks off UMass-Lowell 81-56

NEWWARK, N.J. (AP) — Melvyn Ebonkoli’s 20 points helped NJIT defeat UMass-Lowell 81-56 on Thursday. Ebonkoli added seven rebounds for…

NEWWARK, N.J. (AP) — Melvyn Ebonkoli’s 20 points helped NJIT defeat UMass-Lowell 81-56 on Thursday.

Ebonkoli added seven rebounds for the Highlanders (12-12, 7-2 America East Conference). Ari Fulton scored 18 points while shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line and added 10 rebounds. Quentin Duncan finished with 13 points.

The River Hawks (9-15, 4-5) were led by Shawn Simmons II, who recorded 15 points and six rebounds. Xavier Spencer added 15 points for UMass-Lowell.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.