Eastern Washington hosts Northern Arizona after Huie’s 23-point outing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-19, 4-12 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-17, 10-6 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-19, 4-12 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (12-17, 10-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Northern Arizona after Kiree Huie scored 23 points in Eastern Washington’s 82-72 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Eagles are 7-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 4-12 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Eastern Washington averages 77.8 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 76.1 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 72.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 79.4 Eastern Washington gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Arizona won the last meeting 92-86 on Jan. 30. Ryan Abelman scored 20 points to help lead the Lumberjacks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses is averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Eagles. Huie is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Abelman is averaging 11 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Chris Komin is averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 22.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

