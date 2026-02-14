Eastern Kentucky visits Bacchus and North Alabama

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-17, 5-8 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-17, 2-11 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-17, 5-8 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (7-17, 2-11 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Eastern Kentucky after Donte Bacchus scored 26 points in North Alabama’s 82-73 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Lions have gone 3-7 at home. North Alabama averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonels are 5-8 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky is 4-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Alabama is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents. Eastern Kentucky’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

The Lions and Colonels match up Sunday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Howell is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.9 points. Bacchus is shooting 53.6% and averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Juan Cranford Jr. is averaging 12.6 points for the Colonels. Montavious Myrick is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Colonels: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

