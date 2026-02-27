East Texas A&M visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Hunt’s 25-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (11-19, 6-14 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-13, 12-8 Southland) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30…

East Texas A&M Lions (11-19, 6-14 Southland) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (16-13, 12-8 Southland)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M visits UT Rio Grande Valley after Gianni Hunt scored 25 points in East Texas A&M’s 69-68 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Vaqueros have gone 8-5 at home. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Lions are 6-14 in Southland play. East Texas A&M is eighth in the Southland with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Ronnie Harrison Jr. averaging 6.2.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than East Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). East Texas A&M has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of UT Rio Grande Valley have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. East Texas A&M won the last meeting 77-69 on Jan. 10. Harrison scored 18 points to help lead the Lions to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee III averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Vaqueros, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Koree Cotton is shooting 55.6% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Harrison is averaging 14.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Lions. Vinny Sigona is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.