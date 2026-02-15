East Texas A&M visits Atamah and Northwestern State

East Texas A&M Lions (12-11, 8-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (12-12, 9-7 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 5 p.m.…

East Texas A&M Lions (12-11, 8-8 Southland) at Northwestern State Lady Demons (12-12, 9-7 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts East Texas A&M after Vernell Atamah scored 23 points in Northwestern State’s 62-47 win over the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Lady Demons have gone 6-3 at home. Northwestern State is sixth in the Southland with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Clarence Djuela averaging 2.9.

The Lions have gone 8-8 against Southland opponents. East Texas A&M has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

Northwestern State scores 62.4 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 65.9 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Northwestern State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atamah is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Lady Demons. Nya Valentine is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tiani Ellison is averaging 15.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lions. Reza Po is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 60.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

