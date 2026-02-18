East Texas A&M hosts Houston Christian after Ellison’s 21-point performance

Houston Christian Huskies (7-17, 5-12 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (12-12, 8-9 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Christian Huskies (7-17, 5-12 Southland) at East Texas A&M Lions (12-12, 8-9 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Texas A&M plays Houston Christian after Tiani Ellison scored 21 points in East Texas A&M’s 60-51 loss to the Northwestern State Lady Demons.

The Lions are 9-4 on their home court. East Texas A&M is fourth in the Southland scoring 65.8 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Huskies have gone 5-12 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian is seventh in the Southland with 12.0 assists per game led by Tove Caeser averaging 2.3.

East Texas A&M averages 65.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 67.5 Houston Christian gives up. Houston Christian averages 60.0 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 65.6 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

The Lions and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath is averaging 9.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Ellison is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Hurta is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 5.5 points. Grace Booth is shooting 41.1% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 55.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

