East Tennessee State hosts Wofford following Holmes’ 20-point game

Wofford Terriers (18-11, 10-6 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (21-8, 13-3 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits East Tennessee State after Kahmare Holmes scored 20 points in Wofford’s 76-67 loss to the Furman Paladins.

The Buccaneers have gone 13-3 at home. East Tennessee State scores 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.2 points per game.

The Terriers are 10-6 against conference opponents. Wofford is second in the SoCon scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

East Tennessee State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Wofford has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). Wofford averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than East Tennessee State allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. East Tennessee State won the last meeting 86-72 on Feb. 2. Cam Morris III scored 22 points points to help lead the Buccaneers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 9.1 points. Morris is shooting 58.1% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Holmes is averaging 19.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 79.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

