East Carolina visits Simpson and UTSA

East Carolina Pirates (9-18, 4-10 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (5-22, 1-14 AAC)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA plays East Carolina after Jamir Simpson scored 20 points in UTSA’s 100-74 loss to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Roadrunners are 2-10 on their home court. UTSA is 4-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

The Pirates have gone 4-10 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is 4-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

UTSA scores 69.1 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 76.6 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 70.4 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 80.6 UTSA gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. East Carolina won 88-72 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Jordan Riley led East Carolina with 19 points, and Daniel Akitoby led UTSA with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Brent Moss is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Caulker is averaging seven points and 3.4 assists for the Pirates. Riley is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

